GTA Online update will debut new Dr. Dre music, bring back Franklin

GTA Online is adding new story missions later this month, bringing back Grand Theft Auto 5 tritagonist Franklin and debuting new music from legendary rapper Dr. Dre.

The Contract is set to release on December 15 and has you linking up with Franklin Clinton, giving us a glimpse of what he's been up to since GTA 5's main story. His new "celebrity solutions agency" needs a high-profile client, which is where Dr. Dre comes in.

It'll be the rapper's first appearance since his brief cameo in last year's Cayo Perico heist. He'll also be debuting "new and unreleased" music in-game, something which Snoop Dogg let out of the bag earlier this year. Rockstar said the update will add "an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists."

In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: https://t.co/07q6zZY2He pic.twitter.com/KNk96P1OscDecember 8, 2021 See more

The episode promises "a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin's old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city." It'll also add new cars like the Dewbauchee Champion, new weapons like the stun gun and compact EMP launcher as well as new areas to visit.

While I haven't touched GTA Online since around April last year, Rockstar trickling in these small bits of solo-focused content is beckoning me to return. Franklin was my favourite of the main trio, and it's nice to see him being given the limelight once more.