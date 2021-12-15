All agency locations and prices in GTA: The Contract

Wondering where to find The Contract agency properties in GTA Online? As well as new cars —as you'd expect with any GTA update—The Contract introduces the new 'Agency' property type. And if you want to pick up any of the new jobs or commissions added with the aptly-titled update, you'll need to make sure you have enough cash set aside to invest in one of these buildings.

As luck would have it, we have a handy guide on making money in GTA Online . But if you're already set with plenty of cash, and you're just waiting for the perfect chance to spend it, I'll get right down to it. Here are each of the four GTA 5 agency locations and how much they'll set you back.

GTA Online The Contract agency locations and prices

There are four new agencies on offer, which are essentially posh offices with room for armory and vehicle workshop modifications. Like the cars, these don't come cheap, but they're an essential purchase if you want to take on the new agency-associated jobs.

The four agencies are:

Rockford Hills: $2,415,000

$2,415,000 Vespucci Canals: $2,145,000

$2,145,000 Little Seoul: $2,010,000

$2,010,000 Hawick: $2,830,000

Bear in mind that those prices are just for the property—you'll need to pay extra if you want to kit them out completely. The example list below shows how much each addition for Hawick costs:

Art: $340,000

$340,000 Wallpaper: $442,500

$442,500 Highlight: $100,000

$100,000 Armory: $720,000

$720,000 Accommodation: $275,000

$275,000 Vehicle Workshop: $800,000

To buy one of the agencies, open the internet on your phone in-game and head to Dynasty8 Executive. This is where you'll find the list of agencies you can acquire.