GTA 5 screenshots show first-person flying, shooting, snapping

GTA 5 is getting a first person mode. This we know, and have seen in action—and now can see in inaction. A selection of screenshots have been released by Rockstar, showing both first-person antics and characters striking poses.

The improved GTA 5 will hit first on nu-consoles, and finally arrive on PC next year, on 27 January. It'll be worth the wait, mind. In addition to first-person mode, the PC release will support 4K resolutions.