GTA 5 has sold five million copies since May, for a lifetime total of 115 million

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are now 115 million people in the world who own Grand Theft Auto 5, and by extension, 115 million people who have access to GTA Online. That's according to Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, which delivered its quarterly fiscal report earlier today (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Back in May the total number of GTA 5 copies sold was 110 million, while in May 2018 it was 95 million. That means GTA 5 is selling roughly five million copies every six months. Pretty good for a cops and robbers game that first released in 2013.

It'll be interesting to see if Red Dead Redemption 2 – which released for PC just this week – can come anywhere close to that figure. GTA 5 had the benefit of releasing across two console generations, and while it's possible that RDR 2 will be repackaged for next-gen consoles, the promise of backwards compatibility might make double purchases a whole lot rarer. There's also the small fact that RDR 2 is not GTA.

That's not to say RDR 2 hasn't done extraordinarily well for a videogame: it has sold 26.5 million copies since launching on consoles last November. By comparison, Rockstar had shipped (but not sold through) around 29 million copies of GTA 5 within two months of its release.

Borderlands 3 has done decently as well: according to the same earnings report, it has sold seven million since its September launch.