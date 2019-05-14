GTA 5 has sold nearly 110 million copies

GTA 5 is still selling well six years after it launched on consoles and four years after it finally appeared on PC. On a recent earnings call, publisher Take-Two noted that sales of GTA 5 have outperformed so far this year, while GTA Online continues to grow, with earnings exceeding expectations. Not bad for a game that came out in the last console generation.

The open-world caper has nearly hit 110 million sales, which is an absurdly high number, but perhaps not all that surprising given how it never seems to leave the Steam top sellers list.

Take-Two pointed to GTA Online's continued updates, notably Arena Wars and After Hours, for keep players inside the anarchic sandbox. It's hoping the same will happen with the more disappointing Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 has already raked up over 24 million sales, but its online mode leaves a lot to be desired. Take-Two is optimistic, however, and said that net bookings have grown.

Unfortunately, the success of the cowboy game has not inspired Take-Two to announce a PC port. The publisher continued to be coy, saying the ball is in Rockstar's court. There are still plenty of reasons to expect it to eventually make its way over to our neck of the woods, though. Check out everything we know about Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC. If you're still exploring Los Santos, have a little fun with GTA 5 cheats.