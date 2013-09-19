Greenlight approves 25 new games, including Next Car Game and SuperHot

Bloody hell, SuperHot ! You only added yourself to Steam Greenlight a few days ago, and already you've been approved . My guess is it cheated: stopping time in the moments between people voting. As a result, it and 24 other games have made it through PC gaming's X-Factor, and will be released on Steam in the coming months/years/millennia.
You can view the full list here . Typing out a list of 25 games sounds boring, so instead I'll point out some highlights, and things we've covered before:
- Bugbear's Next Car Game shouldn't be a surprise, because it looks ace .
- I was unaware of Candle, but it's extremely pretty .
- Eden Star looks Minecraftish, but in space and with a power-glove .
- Chris Livingstone spent some time with Long Live The Queen. You can also read our review .
- "Monochroma is a cinematic platformer game set in an industrial alchemic world." Okay .
- Mount Your Friends is a game , not an instruction.
- Postmortem is a nuanced political adventure about death. Read Cara's interview with its creator , and then play it for free .
- SUPER HOT SUPER HOT SUPER HOT SUPER HOT SUPER HOT
- Warsow is an ace, free, twitch first-person multiplayer shooter. Play it now . Then play it some more when it's available on Steam.
- And some schmups to finish: Humans Must Answer and Syder Arcade .
This all comes just a few week after the mega-batch rubber-stamping of 100 games. For all Greenlight's problems, it's good to see that the approval process is becoming less of a roadblock for quality games.