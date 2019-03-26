Grab this Ryzen gaming laptop with a 256GB NVMe SSD and RX 560X for $594

Spending over a grand and even several thousands dollars potent notebook will always be an option, and if you're after the best gaming laptop money can buy, those are territories you will find yourself in. However, there are some interesting options in the sub-$1,000 space. One of that falls way below right now is the Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY-ES51, on sale at Amazon $593.99.

That's down from its $699.99 list price, which isn't a fake MSRP. The same laptop currently sells on Newegg for that price, and is $705.99 on Best Buy.

You're not getting anything crazy here, like an RTX GPU, but the specs are pretty good for the money. Specifically, this 15.6-inch laptop wields an IPS display powered by a Ryzen 3 3550H processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, Radeon RX 560X GPU, and 256GB NVMe SSD. Sure, it's not top of the line, but it's a pretty good laptop for under $600.

That's not a bad haul for less than $600. It's also just one of many PC gaming deals on Amazon today, with markdowns of up to 40 percent. And if you decide to upgrade the storage, check out our best SSDs for gaming roundup, or the best NVMe SSDs.

