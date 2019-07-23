Grab this RTX 2070 and two ray-traced games for only $410 at Newegg

Ray tracing is starting to show up in more and more games as 2019 rumbles on, and this deal on an RTX 2070 is a great way to get ready for them: it's down to $410 at Newegg with discount code EMCTCVV84 and a $30 mail-in rebate. While Wolfenstein: Youngblood won't be ray traced at launch, developers promise it's coming (and Control will have some very impressive DXR support right out of the gate).

The RTX 2070 is the middle of the original RTX card stack, sitting between the 2060 on the low end and the 2080 and 2080 Ti on the higher end. It's a fantastic card for 1440p or even 4K gaming, or if you're looking for ridiculously blistering frame rates at FHD. The headlining feature, however, is the dedicated hardware support for ray tracing and DLSS. Like all of its RTX siblings, the 2070 packs RT cores designed specifically for ray tracing workloads, as well as Tensor cores that handle deep learning tasks like DLSS.

As Jarred noted in our review of an EVGA OEM 2070, this is a card that outperforms the still-powerful GTX 1080, and while the brand new 2070 Super might edge it out, this deal puts the vanilla card at $100 less than the Super MSRP. Or, if you consider the full price of the two games you're getting for free, it's $220 less than the new Super.

