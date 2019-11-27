Grab the excellent Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset for its cheapest ever price

Are you looking for a new gaming headset? Then the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition might be the one for you. At Walmart this headset is at its lowest price ever, down from $99.99 to $54.99—a significant saving of $45. While the headset has sat around $85 for most of 2019, this is still a significant drop, and represents the lowest price ever for the TE.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is a wired headset and comes complete with a USB DAC, which gives you a louder, richer sound. It also features 7.1 surround sound, a retractable noise-cancelling microphone, and 50mm drivers. The headset also makes use of THX spatial audio, which simulates positionally-accurate sound: perfect for hearing where an enemy is coming from in an FPS.

As the name suggests, this headset has been designed with tournaments in mind. It features cooling gel-infused cushions which reduce heat build-up after hours of play, as well as a soft cloth/leatherette combination on the cups that provide excellent audio isolation and comfort. You can also independently control the volume of the game and voice chat; ideal for communicating with teammates.

