Grab the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum keyboard for $110, $40 off

The deals on gaming keyboards have been healthy over the holiday period, but if you still haven't found what you want, this sale might interest you. Best Buy currently has the Cherry MX Speed version of Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum keyboard for just $109.99. That's $40 less than the current Amazon price.

This keyboard offers a total of 18 programmable G-keys that can be used for custom macros, an integrated numeric keypad, a detachable palm rest, and a wired USB connection. It uses Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches, designed to have extremely short reaction times compared to other types of switches.

