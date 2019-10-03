Grab the AMD RX 5700 for its lowest price ever at $290

If you're currently rocking a lower end Nvidia card or are just looking for an excellent mid-range graphics card, Best Buy is currently offering the AMD Radeon RX 5700 for its lowest price ever at $289.99 ($60 off). One of the latest cards from AMD, the 5700 shares comparable performance specs to the Nvidia GTX 1080, and is an excellent option for mid to high-end gaming PC builds. The 5700 shares the same 8GB of VRAM as the 1080 but sports GDDR6 instead of the older GDDR5X. Clock speeds and power draw also remain relatively similar, but the 5700 benchmarks considerably better on average and is currently much cheaper.

The 5700 is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x16 interfaces and requires a pair of 8-pin PCI power cables to keep things running. The 1465MHz base clock and 1725MHz boost clock give the 5700 enough power to push past 60 FPS at 1080p in modern games using max settings, and even pushing well into 1440p resolutions, so long as you pair it with the best CPU for gaming to prevent bottlenecking. The clean single fan blower design ensures that things stay cool even when running at top speeds.

The AMD Radeon 5700 is one of our top picks for the best graphics card and is excellent value, only emphasized by this lower than average price. If red isn't quite your color, feel free to check out our best cheap GPU deals of the week if you're looking to upgrade. Of course, if you're married to team green you can always check out our best Black Friday Nvidia deals to capitalize on the savings come November.