Grab a DualShock 4 controller for just $44 ($16 off) today

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Even though the DualShock 4 was designed for the PlayStation 4, it's still our top choice for a PC controller thanks to its sturdy construction and analog trigger feel. If you've been wanting to buy one, some versions are now $44 at multiple retailers—$16 below the usual price.

The DualShock 4 is a wireless Bluetooth controller (though it can also work wired) with two analog sticks, a D-Pad, four main buttons, two sets of triggers, and a touchpad in the middle. It's a comfortable way to play PC games that aren't the best with a keyboard and mouse.

The only catch is that most games don't support the DS4 natively (Steam's 'Big Picture' mode is one exception), so you'll need third-party software that can trick games into thinking you have an Xbox controller. DS4Windows is the most popular option.