GOTY 2015 Season Pass: The alternative PC Gamer awards

Palmer Luckey's X-Treme Beach Volleyball | Awarded by: Chris Livingston

While 2015 didn't see the release of commercial VR headsets, we still got to play a great VR game when Palmer Luckey was on the cover of Time Magazine and we all got to make jokes about it for a couple days.

I'm not sure how this was cover idea was pitched to the young billionaire. "We'd like to make it look like you're dangling from the waistband of your underpants over the most boring image of a beach we could find. We'd also like to make it appear that you're not looking at the beach itself, but into the completely featureless sky. Also, take off your shoes! That will make the whole thing even less appealing!"

At any rate, the cover became a meme. Here's a bunch of them, as collected by Time Magazine.