Golden Joysticks: vote now and get Bioshock Infinite

The shortlists have been announced and voting is now underway for this year's Golden Joystick awards, powered by GamesRadar+.

You can vote to support the PC in a ton of categories this year. The Witcher 3's Bloody Baron quest is up for an award. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Total War: Warhammer and Fallout 4 are all fighting for the Most Wanted game gong. The Creative Assembly, Klei, CD Projekt RED, Frontier and Blizzard are fighting to become the best studio.

The PC game of the year is the big one, of course. It's a great list that pits atmospheric big-budget blockbustes like Alien: Isolation and GTA 5 against world-class RPGs like Pillars of Eternity, sandboxes like Kerbal Space Program, and the brilliant tactical heist game Invisible Inc. Here's the full shortlist.

PC Game of the Year

1) Cities: Skylines (Paradox)

2) Elite Dangerous (Frontier)

3) Pillars of Eternity (Obsidian)

4) Kerbal Space Program (Squad / Steam)

5) Endless Legend (Iceberg Interactive)

6) GTA 5 (Rockstar)

7) The Talos Principle (Devolver Digital)

8) Heroes Of The Storm (Blizzard)

9) Invisible Inc (Klei Entertainment)

10) Her Story (Sam Barlow)

11) Alien Isolation (Sega)

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony at the O2 arena in London on Friday October 30. You can follow the action by following The Golden Joysticks on Twitter.

