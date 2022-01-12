When does God of War on PC unlock in your time zone?

Audio player loading…

The God of War PC unlock time isn't far away at all now, so if you remember the pain of missing out on Kratos' beard when he returned to PlayStation in 2018, your patience will soon be rewarded. Yes, God of War on PC is finally a thing.

Even though few of us PC players believed that Sony's exclusives would ever see the light of day on our monitors, some of the PlayStation's best games have made the multi-platform leap in recent months, like God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn. And the not-so-good ones—sorry, Days Gone.

So you can't win 'em all, but Sony Santa Monica's God of War reboot is certainly the entry I'd choose to get the port treatment first. The original trilogy and spin-offs were fun with decent, combo-filled combat systems, but Kratos—thanks in no small part to his son, Atreus—is a much more well-rounded character here. He's part of a story that's plenty more than just killing increasingly powerful deities and having increasingly adolescent strops.

Anyway, here's the God of War PC release time, so you can find out when you can get behind the handle of that legendary axe.

God of War PC unlock time

As per the tweet from Sony below, the God of War PC release time is 8am PST / 11am EST on January 14, 2022. Here's how that works out for some major territories:

New York: 11am

11am Los Angeles: 8am

8am London: 4pm

4pm France: 5pm

5pm New Delhi: 3am (January 15)

If your area isn't listed, take a look at this time zone converter.

If you've pre-ordered the game, you might as well get your pre-load started on Steam. It's also available to buy on the Epic Games Store, but without the pre-load option. Steam's is live now, though, giving you a chance to get a head start on the (gulp) 70GB download. Before you do that, it's worth you taking a look at the God of War PC system requirements.

Either way, when it lands on Friday, God of War on PC will be the best way to play, in my view at least. one of the best games of the last five years. That means DLSS, Reflect, 4K support, unlocked frame rates, and more.