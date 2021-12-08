God of War system requirements reveals advanced graphical options on Nvidia and AMD GPUs

God of War is coming to PC on January 14, which gives you just over a month to prepare yourself (and, more to the point, your PC) for its arrival. To help with that process, Sony has released a detailed breakdown of the God of War PC system requirements, as well as a trailer showcasing all the hot new PC-exclusive enhancements.

Getting right to the important stuff first, there are five separate specifications, the lowest of which doesn't promise much in terms of eye candy but is at least reasonably accessible:

Minimum (720p, 30fps)

Graphics settings : Low

: Low GPU : Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)

: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB) CPU : Intel Core i5 2500k (4 core 3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1Ghz)

: Intel Core i5 2500k (4 core 3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1Ghz) RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 70GB HDD

Recommended (1080p, 30fps)

Graphics settings : Original

: Original GPU : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB) CPU : Intel Core i5 6600k (4 core 3.5Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (4 core 3.6Ghz)

: Intel Core i5 6600k (4 core 3.5Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (4 core 3.6Ghz) RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 70GB SSD

High (1080p, 60fps)

Graphics settings : Original

: Original GPU : Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600XT (6GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600XT (6GB) CPU : Intel Core i7 4770k (4 core 3.5Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2Ghz)

: Intel Core i7 4770k (4 core 3.5Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2Ghz) RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 70GB SSD

Performance (1440p, 60fps)

Graphics settings : High

: High GPU : Nvidia GTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

: Nvidia GTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB) CPU : Intel Core i7 7700K (4 core 4.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6Ghz)

: Intel Core i7 7700K (4 core 4.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6Ghz) RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage: 70GB SSD

Ultra (4K, 60fps)

Graphics settings : Ultra

: Ultra GPU : Nvidia GTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800XT (16GB)

: Nvidia GTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800XT (16GB) CPU : Intel Core i9 9900K (8 core 3.6Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5Ghz)

: Intel Core i9 9900K (8 core 3.6Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5Ghz) RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage: 70GB SSD

(Image credit: Sony)

The PC version of God of War will boast a multitude of visual enhancements and graphical options including higher-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced GTAO and SSDO effects, and of course higher resolutions and an uncapped framerate. For those with the appropriate hardware, God of War on PC will support Nvidia's DLSS and Reflex technologies, and AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution.

God of War's debut on PC is a watershed moment, not just because it's a great game but because of the bigger shift it represents: Kratos is Sony's Mario, as Rich opined in October, and its new willingness to share signals that, boy, the console wars are finally over—and, uh, we won.