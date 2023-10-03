Give your old PC the boot with Cooler Master's Sneaker X gaming PC

Sneakerheads rejoice! If you're one of those people who dreams of owning every pair of Air Jordans released since 1985, or you see yourself loafing about in a pair of Chewbacca Crocs (no judgment here), then this PC might appeal to you. You can kick that old clunker PC to the curb with the Cooler Master Sneaker X.

The Sneaker X began life as a PC mod built by JMDF, which took out the best art direction award at the Case Mod World Series in 2020. Cooler Master (via Videocardz) liked what it saw, and decided to put it into production. It was shown off at this year's Computex in late May.

There are several versions of the Sneaker X, depending on where you live. In the US, there are two versions listed for preorder. The Professional version comes with a Core i7 13700K, RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, Z790 motherboard, 2x16GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The CPU is cooled by a Master Liquid PL360 Flux AIO cooler. But before you get too excited, it'll set you back a whopping $3,799. That'll get you more than a few pairs of vintage Reebok Pumps.

If $3,799 rubs your little pinkie the wrong way, there's the Enthusiast version with an RTX 4070 that'll set you back 'only' $3,499. The spec otherwise appears to be identical.

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.

Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

For now the Sneaker X is only available in the US, UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands. Visiting the US store is where you'll find the models detailed above. A look at the UK site shows a version with an Asus B760-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard and an i9 13900K CPU. In Germany, there are AMD options. The Professional model will set you back a toe-curling €4,699, though it comes with a Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 64GB of DDR5 and RTX 4080 graphics card.

At $3,799—for one, not a pair—I wouldn't buy it, but I do like the look of it. It reminds me of one of Tony Stark's Iron Man boots. Given that it houses what appears to be off-the-shelf components, I wonder if it'll be upgradeable, though it looks like it'd be hard to access, if it's possible at all. Trouble-shoe-ting might be difficult too.

I think I'll end it right there.