Gigabyte's M32Q, the 32-inch version of one of our favorite monitors, is down to just $359

The Gigabyte G27Q holds a place in our list of the best gaming monitors for 2021: The display is vibrant and gorgeous, and proves "you don't need to spend a fortune for a decent IPS 1440p display." If you're looking for something just a little bit bigger than that on your quest for Black Friday gaming monitor deals, then here's the Gigabyte M32Q, a 32-inch version that you can pick up right now for just $359.99 at Newegg—that's $140 off the regular price.

The M32Q features a flat 32-inch IPS panel with a 2560x1440 resolution (1440p), 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate—slightly faster than the 144Hz G27Q. It has two HDMI 2.0 connectors and one DisplayPort 1.2 connector, supports AMD FreeSync Premium, and is DisplayHDR 400 certified for "vivid and lifelike" HDR content. Height and tilt are adjustable, and if you happen to use multiple PCs in a single location—say, one for work and one for gaming—a built-in KVM switch makes it easy to connect and switch between them.

We haven't yet taken the M32Q for a test run ourselves, but we like the smaller version an awful lot, and this is basically that but bigger, a little faster, and at a really good price—this is about as low as we've seen it go.

The M32Q is a larger version of one of our favorite gaming monitors, the 27-inch Gigabyte G27Q. Aside from the jump in size, it also has a slightly faster refresh rate and offers a few other nice features, including a built-in KVM switch.

And if you're curious about that smaller unit—maybe you don't need the whole 32 inches after all?—you'll be happy to know that it's on sale too: The Gigabyte G27Q is also on sale on Newegg for $279.99, $50 off the regular price. That's not the lowest price we've ever seen on it, but it's still a solid deal on a very good display.