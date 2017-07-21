Ghost Recon Wildlands 'Ghost War' PvP mode beta test to begin later this summer

The Ghost Recon Wildlands four-on-four PvP mode that Ubisoft announced in March (but somehow didn't include with the original release) will begin open beta testing later this summer, the publisher announced today. Barring unforeseen disaster, the full release of the new mode, called Ghost War, will follow sometime in the fall.

The mode is a "team deathmatch experience," with six classes of soldiers doing battle on "large-scale, open maps," Ubisoft said. "Ghost War will also integrate new PvP mechanics, including suppressing fire and sound markers, to create a true military strategic, team-based multiplayer mode."

Ubisoft said it will reveal more information about the PvP classes (and, presumably, the start time of the beta, which lead designer Lucian Istrate says in the trailer will actually be "a series of battle tests to balance the game") over the coming weeks. Ghost War will be available to everyone as a free update when it's ready to go.