Get the HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse for $35 today only

The best gaming mouse options can definitely be a little pricey, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a quality mouse. For today only, the HyperX Pulsefire Surge has dropped to just $34.99 on Amazon, a reduction of $20 from the usual price.

This mouse has just about everything you could want: a sensor with up to 16,000 DPI sensitivity, six programmable buttons (including the main left/right buttons), Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks, and RGB lighting around the entire edge of the mouse. The only downside is that this mouse doesn't have wireless support—you have to keep the USB cable plugged in.

Settings are customizable using HyperX's desktop software, and best of all, the mouse has onboard memory for storing your settings. That way, if you plug it into another PC, all your button mappings and light options are still applied. Many other mice in this price range, like the Razer DeathAdder Essential, have to restore settings from the connected PC each time they are plugged in.

If this mouse isn't quite what you're looking for, have a look at our recommendations for the best gaming mouse. We've tested many mice to find the best options for every price range. We also have choices for the best wireless gaming mouse, if ditching the cord is a requirement.