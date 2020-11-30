Get $50 off this RTX 3070 Cyber Monday gaming PC deal - delivered December 8

We know that without today's Cyber Monday gaming PC deals it's almost impossible to bag yourself a next-gen graphics card right now. But at Newegg you can grab this Nvidia RTX 3070-powered desktop rig for $1,449.99, which is a $50 saving over its list price. But that minute discount is not the main sell, the fact that you can have this sitting on your desktop by December 8 surely is. That's Ampere in time for Christmas, with RTX 2080 Ti performance in a full system which almost costs the same as that card on its own.

The rest of the spec does suggest that ABS has simply taken its old Gladiator systems and jammed in a bunch of RTX 3070 cards, but that's fine by us. The 650W PSU at its heart is specced out to deal with Nvidia's third-tier Ampere GPU, and there is a tasty 1TB SSD in there too. Given that we're looking at a mid-range components list for the rest of the system, I would expect that to be a SATA SSD, thought that is still a lot of storage space, and way quicker than the hard drive you'd get in budget machines.

The last-gen Intel Core i7 9700F is still a quality gaming CPU, though as it's limited to just eight-cores and eight-threads it does feel a little behind the latest Intel and AMD processors. But games care not for many threads, and it's got high-end single core performance which they do care about and that's what's most important in a gaming rig.

There's also 16GB of DDR4 memory, running at 3,000MHz, and an Intel B365 motherboard inside there too. That last is not going to get pulses racing, or offer much overclocking potential, but given that the Core i7 9700F in this PC doesn't come with an unlocked multiplier for overclocking, and it's running an air-cooler (an RGB one, no less), that's no biggy.

RTX 3070 before Christmas ABS Gladiator | RTX 3070 | Core i7 9700F | $1,499.99 $1,449.99 at Newegg (save $50)

This deal is almost nothing to do with the amount of cash that you can shave off the full price of this gaming PC build, it's the fact that you'll be able to get an Nvidia RTX 3070 in your hands before Christmas. In fact, going through the checkout process suggests delivery by December 8. Forget the last-gen CPU, this 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD machine will still have the goods.View Deal

The big deal though, obviously, is that Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card. That will net you RTX 2080 Ti-level gaming performance in a full gaming PC which costs almost the same price as that top-end Turing card did at launch. That's how far Nvidia's GPUs have come in just one generation, and that's why they're in such hot demand right now.