Get an open box Asus AC1900 dual-band wireless router for $57

Having a fast and reliable router can be the difference between getting the Internet service you're paying for, or not. It can also make a big difference with home networking. With those things in mind, if you're looking for a high-end model, an open box Asus TM-AC1900 can be bought from Tanga for $57 with free shipping.

The TM-AC1900 is priced at $60, though if you use coupon code ROUTER, it will shave $3. That's not much, though internally, this is pretty much the same router as the Asus RT-AC68U that typically sells for around $145 and up.

Why the different model number? This is a slightly modified version for T-Mobile. According to CNET, differences boil down to four guest networks instead of six, and it also lacks the RT-AC68U's dual-WAN feature that turns on of the four LAN ports into a second WAN port (handy if you're dealing with two ISPs).

Otherwise, this is the same high-speed router with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, serving speeds of up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 1,300Mbps on the 5GHz band.

As to being open box, Tanga says it is "brand new or performs as new with very little to no signs of handling or wear." It also comes with the original accessories (AC adapter, Ethernet cord, and user manual).

You can grab the Asus TM-AC1900 on sale here. Also check out our picks for the best wireless routers for gaming.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.