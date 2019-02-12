Get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and The Division 2 for $230 today

If you're looking for a reasonably priced 8-core processor for your new gaming PC, the best CPU for the job is AMD's Ryzen 7 2700. That was true yesterday when it sold for $259.99 (street price), and it's an even better value proposition today with a $30 price drop.

Both Amazon and Newegg have the Ryzen 7 2700 marked down to $229.99 today. As an added bonus, it qualifies for AMD's Equipped to Win promotion when purchased from either vendor, which scores you a coupon code to download Tom Clancy's The Division 2 when it comes out next month.

The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8-core/16-thread processor clocked at 3.2GHz to 4.1GHz. It also has 16MB of L3 cache and is plenty fast for gaming. AMD's Wraith Spire LED cooler is included.

It's also worth noting that this chip is fully unlocked. Overclocking results are never guaranteed, of course, but you should be able to wring some added performance out of this CPU, particularly if you opt for a heavier duty cooler. Reference our list of the best CPU coolers, if you plan on going that route.

