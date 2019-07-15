Get this RTX 2070 gaming PC for 27% off on Prime Day

If you haven't heard, the Amazon Prime Day PC deals are here, which means some of the best gaming PCs and high-end gaming rigs have dropped to budget-level prices. If you've been looking to upgrade or fancy top-quality components but don't want to build a system yourself, here's a gaming PC deal to consider. This iBuyPower Pro Gaming PC is packed with an Intel Core i7-9700k, GeForce RTX 2070, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a decent-sized 240GB SSD and an extra 1TB HDD. It's also liquid cooled and comes with a Z370 chipset motherboard, so you can overclock the processor up to 4.9 GHz. The RAM speed is 2666 MHz, which is not the fastest available on the market, but still has a nice punch, especially when paired with the other components.

If you've been holding out for a high-end, pre-built PC for less than $1,500, this one has all the right specs. It's VR-ready, too, not to mention a noteworthy $450 off the regular price. That's what you'd pay for the processor alone if you were building the same rig yourself, so we'd definitely recommend considering this bargain.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.