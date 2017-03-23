Get a Samsung 27-inch 144Hz curved gaming monitor for $348

If you're looking for a big and fast monitor for 1080p gaming, there's a really good deal to be had at Buydig for a curved 27-inch Samsung display (LC27FG70FQNXZA) with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync support.

The monitor is on sale for $429 with free shipping, down from its original $449 price, though applying coupon code AFFPRO172222720 drops the price to $348. That's the lowest around—Amazon sells the same monitor for $430 while Best Buy and Newegg both carry it for $450.

Samsung's 27-inch monitor uses a VA panel with an 1800R curvature and a 1920x1080 resolution. It also uses Samsung's quantum dot technology for a wider range of colors—Samsung claims 125 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

Users can select from factory-calibrated game modes depending on the type of game. There are built-in profiles for FPS, RTS, RGP, and AOS games.

Other specs include a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits brightness, and 178 degrees viewing angles (horizontal and vertical).

The monitor comes with built-in speakers (you know, in case your speakers or headphones are on the fritz), two HDMI inputs, and a DisplayPort.

You can grab the monitor here.

