Get a high refresh rate monitor for $150 today on Newegg

Today on Newegg you can get yourself a great deal on the AOC G2460FQ monitor, where it's down to $150. The sale ends later tonight though, so make the decision quick if you want to purchase.

AOC describes it as an "extreme gaming monitor," but really it's on the lower end of the scale. However it is good if you're on a budget. The 1920 x 1080 resolution is decent for the 24-inch screen, but the panel is TN, so you won't be getting the nice colors and viewing angles of an IPS equivalent. What you do get though, is a high refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, which is something missing off a lot of monitors in this price range.

$150 is a steep price drop over the usual price of between $200 and $250, so jump on it quick if you're looking for a cheap new monitor which will be great for medium settings gaming, or as a nice secondary screen.

