Get a Dell 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a GTX 1060 6GB and 256GB SSD for $880

If you wait long enough, Nvidia will undoubtedly launch mobile versions of its GeForce RTX GPUs, though who knows when exactly that will be. In the here and now, there are plenty of laptops with Pascal inside that can get the job done. One of them is this Dell G5 gaming laptop that's on sale at Walmart today.

It's on sale for $879.99, down from its $1,099.00 list price. The specs are pretty nice for a sub-$1,000 laptop, too. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display powered by an Intel Core i5-8300H processor and 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM. For graphics, Dell outfitted the G5 with a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, and it's the version with a full 6GB of GDDR6 memory. This is the based on Nvidia's Max-Q design as well.

On the storage side, you get a 256GB solid state drive paired with a 1TB hard drive. other features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 2-in-1 memory card reader, USB 3.1 connectivity, and an HDMI output.

Go here to grab this laptop in red or black.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.