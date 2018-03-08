Get a Core i5-8600K with 16GB DDR4-3000 RAM and Z370 motherboard for $500

If you've been thinking about building a new PC or upgrading an existing one, then check out this Coffee Lake bundle on Newegg. It consists of a Core i5-8600K processor, 16GB (2x8GB) of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3000 RAM, and an Asus Prime Z370-A motherboard for $500 after rebate.

The mail-in-rebate is only $10, and even if you don't want to fuss with it, this is still a decent offer. Purchased separately, these parts add up to $595. You can use the savings to bite the bullet on an overpriced graphics card, or try to manage with integrated graphics until prices come down. One other option is to pick up an entry-level graphics card, as cryptocurrency miners have mostly flocked to mid-range and high-end solutions.

However you play it, this bundle is a good foundation for a gaming PC. The Core i5-8600K is an unlocked 6-core/6-thread chip with a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.3GHz boost clock, and 9MB of cache.

This bundle doesn't skimp on RAM or the motherboard, either. 16GB of DDR4-3000 is right around the sweet spot, and the Prime Z370-A offers a good balance of price and features.

