Get a complete CyberPower gaming PC with an AMD Radeon RX 580 for $650

Forget about finding a needle in a haystack, if you really want to challenge yourself, go search for a Radeon RX 580 graphics that isn't grossly overpriced. It's a challenge because cryptocurrency miners have been snatching up all available inventory. That said, if you need a new system to go along with the graphics card, Best Buy has a decent deal on CyberPowerPC's Gamer Ultra Desktop.

The system is currently on sale for $650, down from its normal selling price of $750. That's about how much a Radeon RX 580 costs all on its own at the moment.

That is what's included in the Gamer Ultra Desktop, as is an AMD Rzyen 5 1400 processor, 8GB of DDR4 system memory, a 1TB hard drive, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard.

It's not an overly exciting collection of hardware, but for the money, it's a decent foundation for 1080p gaming. And for what its worth, Best Buy customers seem happy with it—the system has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating out of nearly 100 reviews.

If you're interested in this deal, go here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.