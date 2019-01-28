Get $600 off a good-looking Asus gaming laptop at Newegg, today only

Newegg are are offering a massive saving for today only on a well-specced Asus ROG Strix SCAR II gaming laptop. The offer is a base price cut of $500 and another $100 by using the ‘37CFDD7’. You’d be hard pushed to find a better discount on such a laptop, from a list price, this January. Being a higher-end Asus laptop, it’ll be a consistent and reliable performer and will be able to treat you to all the latest titles running smoothly and beautifully.

The laptop has a fair bit of grunt in its bowels running an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, a GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card and 16GB of RAM. This all adds up to a specs that compete with some of our very favourite and best gaming laptops we’ve tested. For context, these are almost the same as the MSI GS65 Stealth which currently sits at the top of that list.

Also on that list is another Asus laptop, the GL503VS-DH74 model which is a cousin of this offering from Newegg, and is one of our picks for best gaming laptops currently out there. However, if you’re on the lookout for a tower or desktop machine, then be sure to check out our best gaming PCs here.