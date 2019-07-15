Get 25% off on this gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 during Prime Day

The blitz of Amazon Prime Day PC deals have kicked off, and this markdown on a prebuilt from CyberPowerPC is especially eye-catching. AMD may have just come out with a few new processors, and Nvidia may have just given a few of its RTX 20-series graphics cards the 'super' treatment, but that doesn't mean any of their last-gen stuff is obsolete—far from it. It just means that you can still get a quality rig for less, especially on Prime Day.

CyberPowerPC is slashing 25 percent off their Gamer Master GMA1394A model for the next two days. Not only does this gaming PC come with one of the best gaming CPUs, but it also comes with a GeForce RTX 2070 8GB, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a modest 240GB SSD, and an extra 2TB of HDD space. The motherboard has a B450 chipset, which is good news for overclockers. It's unclear what the RAM speed is, but unless you like to squeeze every last FPS out of your games, then this may or may not matter.

If budget is your main concern, then this gaming PC is one of the better alternatives to a boutique builder. You'd be hard-pressed to build a PC with the same specs for the price too, as the processor and graphics card together generally retail for about more than half of the price of this PC. That makes it arguably one of the best gaming PCs you can get your hands on right now.

