Get 1TB of super-fast storage for $118 with this great NVMe SSD deal

If you're looking to supercharge your PC's speeds when you're scanning the interwebs for Black Friday PC gaming deals, and you're on a budget, you're in the right place. The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB M.2 has dropped from $147.99 to only $117.99 at Amazon. And, if you don't mind going even cheaper for the older model, you can get the XPG SX8100 for $102.99.

When it comes to the best NVMe SSD, we consider the XPG SX800 Pro 1TB the perfect option if you're looking for a budget-friendly M.2 drive. It's worth noting that the Taiwanese company don't have the very best reputation for reliability next to its rivals, but we've had no issues with this particular model in our testing—as you can see in our Adata SX8200 Pro review. Regardless, taking advantage of this Black Friday SSD deal will net you a drive than can break 3,000MB/s for a superb price.

The other caveat is that you need to make sure you're PC build is compatible with a M.2 NVMe SSD before you stump up the cash. Even if you've got a relatively modern motherboard, you should check for the necessary M.2 slot.

Whether your motherboard is compatible or not, we can certainly understand your desire to expand your PC's capacity; with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare blocking clocking in at over 100GB, it's easy to run out of room nowadays. So, if you can't get an M.2 right now, there are plenty of SATA drives in our best SSD for gaming list. We could go into hard drives but, with NVMe prices as low as this, you shouldn't really bother.