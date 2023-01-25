Genshin Impact studio announces final beta for its new game, you can sign up now

Audio player loading…

Signups are now open for the final closed beta test for Honkai: Star Rail (opens in new tab), the next game from Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo.

Announced in October 2021, Honkai: Star Rail is a "space fantasy RPG" that promises to let players explore "immense worlds of the unknown." Associate editor Tyler Colp described it last year as "anime Mass Effect," with thematic and potential direct ties to Honkai Impact 3rd, MiHoYo's pre-Genshin Impact game.

"Unlike Genshin, Honkai: Star Rail isn't really open world," he wrote in his June 2022 preview. "There are big cities and sections of planets to explore, but you don't pick up berries and activate towers to reveal a massive world map. Instead, the game's focus is on its turn-based combat. You and the robotic enemies you're up against throw elemental abilities back and forth and try to exploit each other's weaknesses. It's kind of like Pokémon, but the Pokémon have white hair and catchphrases. Every character has an ultimate ability that comes with completely ridiculous short animations that, frankly, rule."

A release date for Honkai: Star Rail still hasn't been announced, but this will be the final closed beta test. This session will give players the opportunity to explore the Herta Space Station and two of the game's "major destinations," Jarilo-VI and Xianzhou Luofu. There will also be plenty of opportunities to jump into turn-based combat, and MiHoYo said there will be "many other fresh in-game features" that will showcase different aspects of Honkai: Star Rail gameplay.

The latest, last Honkai: Star Rail closed beta test set to begin on February 10. If you'd like to check it out for yourself you can sign up at hsr.hoyoverse.com (opens in new tab).

