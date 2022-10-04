Where to find the Fecund Hampers in Genshin Impact

The Of Ballads and Brews event has arrived in Genshin Impact and Fecund's Blessings is one of the activities, tasking you with locating hidden hampers in and around Mondstadt. There are three parts to this quest though the final one doesn't unlock until October 5.

The event itself runs until October 17, so you've got a few weeks to find and collect the hampers. If you complete all the activities during the event—not just Fecund's Blessing—you'll be rewarded with an event-exclusive weapon, the Missive Windspear polearm. So if you're ready to start hunting hampers, here are the Fecund's Blessings hamper locations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Fecund's Blessings: How to unlock

In order to gain access to the Of Ballads and Brews event, you'll need to be Adventure Rank 21 or above and have completed the Archon quest Prologue: Act 3 - Song of the Dragon and Freedom and the story quest Lupus Minor Chapter: Act 1 - The Meaning of Lupical.

To get started, you need to complete the Of Ballads and Brews starting quest, Sounds from Afar which begins by speaking to Katheryne in Mondstadt. Once completed, head to the event menu and look for the Fecund's Blessing activity. There are three stages in total and the first one is called When the Music Sounds.

You're given clues to find the locations of the hampers, and once you've collected all eight, you can move on to the next stage. Here are the locations for each.

When the Music Sounds

(Image credit: miHoYo)

When the Music Sounds: Fecund Hamper locations

The map above shows the locations of each of the Fecund Hampers and you can find the clues below.

I've placed the gift near the stage at the Wine Market. I hope that this gift will make the day of the person who finds it. I have left my honest well-wishes beside the spring fairy. The gift is near the house at the southernmost tip of Springvale. I placed my gift behind a shop in Mondstadt City. The cats here are quite cute, and the cocktail made by that angry bartender is pretty good — not a match for our Snezhnayan Fire-Water, but still! Thank Lord Barbatos for granting Mondstadt this lovely harvest. I have placed my gift at his feet. The gift has been placed at the rear gate of Angel's Share. Mondstadt has a place with a truly excellent view. Have you been there? I'll give you another hint. It's very, very, very high up! Take care when you head up there! I have placed the gift at training grounds near the Knights of Favonius Headquarters. When you go and get it, please try to be quiet so as to avoid disturbing those training there. Thank you for your consideration.

The Feast in Full Swing

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Feast in Full Swing: Fecund Hamper locations

You can find the locations of the Fecund Hampers on the map above. If you're just after the clues for each, you can find those listed here too.