All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.4 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream is the latest special program detailing what Travelers can expect to get up to in the coming update. If you're a regular Genshin player, these streams are usually worth tuning into since they provide info on events and upcoming characters. More importantly, they drop livestream codes you can redeem for Primogems to use when pulling those characters.

It looks like the two new characters this time are Pyro four-star, Gaming, and Anemo five-star, Xianyun, who is the human form of Cloud Retainer. There are also speculated reruns for Xiao, Nahida, and Yae Miko. I'll list the livestream codes below as they drop during the program—these usually expire within a day, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

BBQ8AZHUH2CZ - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore MT88AYHCZ2UR - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit FA9QAGYDZJEV - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Once you've grabbed your Genshin codes, you'll want to redeem them. To do this you need to have reached Adventure Rank 10, but once there, you have two methods of redeeming livestream codes. The first is in-game:

Launch Genshin Impact

Open the in-game menu

Select '"Settings" then "Account"

Choose "Redeem now" and enter a code

Head to your mailbox to claim the rewards

The second is via the miHoYo code redemption site: