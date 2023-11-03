All Genshin Impact codes from the version 4.2 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream lays out what to expect as the Traveler continues their journey through the watery region of Fontaine, but it's also a great chance to grab the latest livestream codes. With the Hydro Archon herself, Furina, arriving in the 4.2 update, having a few extra Primogems definitely won't hurt in terms of pulling her for your team.

There's also the usual lineup of reruns to wish on. If leaks are to be believed, it's Ayato, Cyno, and Baizhu's turn in the spotlight, so you might also want to grab one of them before they're rolled back into storage. I'll include each livestream code as they drop during the 4.2 special program, and there's also info down below on how to redeem them. Remember, these codes generally expire within a day, so grab them while you can.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

VA97KJNF24UV - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore NTQP2KPEJMUH - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit 9T96KJNE2LVM - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Once you've got your Genshin codes, you need to redeem them, and for that you have to be at least Adventure Rank 10. There are two ways to redeem codes; either in Genshin itself or through the code redemption website. Here's how it works in-game:

Launch Genshin Impact

Open the in-game menu

Select 'settings' then 'account'

Click 'Redeem now' and enter a code

Go to your mailbox to claim the rewards

And when using the official miHoYo redemption site: