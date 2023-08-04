All Genshin Impact codes from the version 4.0 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream is here, showcasing Fontaine and what we can expect to find in the fancy realm of the Hydro archon. More importantly, the 4.0 livestream codes are also here, providing a few extra Primogems to use trying to recruit those incoming characters such as the showbiz siblings, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.
As always, I'll add the livestream codes to the list below as they go live, but it's worth remembering that they generally expire within a day, so be fast if you want to claim the rewards. There's also info lower down the page detailing the two different ways you can claim the codes once you've got 'em.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- 3BRLL59ZCZKD - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- WA845MQHUHKH - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
To redeem your Genshin codes you need to be at least Adventure Rank 10, otherwise, there are two different methods to get your stuff. You can claim your codes through the game by doing this:
- Launch Genshin Impact
- Go to the in-game menu
- Select 'settings' then 'account'
- Click 'Redeem now' and enter your code
- Collect your rewards in the mailbox
Or through the official miHoYo site:
- Go to the miHoYo code redemption site
- Log into it and select your region
- Copy a code into the box and click redeem
- Collect the rewards from your mailbox