All Genshin Impact codes from the version 4.0 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream is here, showcasing Fontaine and what we can expect to find in the fancy realm of the Hydro archon. More importantly, the 4.0 livestream codes are also here, providing a few extra Primogems to use trying to recruit those incoming characters such as the showbiz siblings, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.

As always, I'll add the livestream codes to the list below as they go live, but it's worth remembering that they generally expire within a day, so be fast if you want to claim the rewards. There's also info lower down the page detailing the two different ways you can claim the codes once you've got 'em.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

3BRLL59ZCZKD - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore WA845MQHUHKH - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To redeem your Genshin codes you need to be at least Adventure Rank 10, otherwise, there are two different methods to get your stuff. You can claim your codes through the game by doing this:

Launch Genshin Impact

Go to the in-game menu

Select 'settings' then 'account'

Click 'Redeem now' and enter your code

Collect your rewards in the mailbox

Or through the official miHoYo site: