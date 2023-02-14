Tell us your gaming opinions and you could win an Amazon voucher

We want to know all about your PC gaming likes and dislikes.

Which games are you most looking forward to? What are your favorite genres? Are you planning to upgrade your PC soon? We wanna know. In an effort to better understand our audience, we've put together a survey (opens in new tab) that takes about 10 minutes to complete, and we'd love it if you'd consider filling it out.

Anyone can take the survey, but if you're over 18 and live in the UK, you can also enter for a chance to win a £250 Amazon voucher at the end. We know not everyone is a survey-head who fills out forms simply for the joy of it, and we delight at the opportunity to help a lucky reader purchase that SSD they've been eyeing. Or perhaps a 15-17 lbs cured Serrano ham bone with ham stand from Spain (opens in new tab). We're not the boss of you.

Click here to take part in our 2023 gaming survey. (opens in new tab)

Your answers are anonymous, and we won't hold onto personal information. Terms and conditions apply, and you have until March 31 to enter.

