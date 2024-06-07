How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024 and what we know will be there

Ol' Geoff Keighley is back with another festival of games in LA—a sort of expo of electronic entertainment, if you will—and this year's Summer Game Fest stream airs on Friday, June 7 at 2 pm Pacific (that's 10 pm in the UK).

You can watch it live on YouTube (embedded above) or Twitch. Here are some of the appearances that have been teased before the show:

Keighley has told us not to expect lots of bombshell reveals of previously unannounced games at this year's show, so don't go in hoping for an "and one more thing" followed by a trailer for Half-Life 3. (Not that you would've anyway.) The stream will instead focus on games we already know about, but the lineup that's been teased is hardly uninteresting. And it's definitely not everything. Here's a partial list of the show's partners:

This June more than 55 partners will join together for #SummerGameFestHere’s a first look at partners, with more to be announced.Tune in live Friday, June 7 for the kickoff of SGF 2024- and sign up at https://t.co/59xiIzf5AN for event alerts. pic.twitter.com/FQVPdc2Z58May 16, 2024

"Summer Game Fest" is sometimes used to refer to the overall slate of showcases that happen in June, which includes the big Xbox showcase and our own PC Gaming Show—our full summer gaming showcase schedule has all the details on those and more.