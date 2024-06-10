How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2024
And what to expect from the last big June showcase.
The last of the big summer gaming showcases—excluding Nintendo Direct, when that happens—comes from Ubisoft. The two big games we expect to see are Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, but it's possible Ubisoft has a surprise or two in store. (Not holding my breath for Beyond Good & Evil 2, personally.)
How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2024
Ubisoft Forward 2024 is on Monday, June 10 at 12 pm Pacific. That's 3 pm Eastern and 8 pm in the UK.
You can watch the show on YouTube (embedded above) or Twitch.
What to expect from Ubisoft Forward 2024
We've already gotten one Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer from Sunday's Xbox showcase, and Robin had good feelings about its dual protagonist setup. We'll see a deeper look at Shadows during the Ubisoft Forward stream, and we also expect a substantial look at Ubisoft's open world Star Wars game, which is set to release in August.
Beyond that, Ubisoft will be talking about its new free-to-play shooter, XDefiant, and I expect it'll promote its other new free-to-play shooter, BattleCore Arena, which launched last week, as well as the new early access Prince of Persia roguelite.
If you're a collector of Twitch drops, Ubisoft is offering several—full details here and pasted below:
- 15 minutes: Earn the Ultra Top Fan Charm in Rainbow Six Siege
- 20 minutes: Earn the Forest's Dawn Trinket in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- 30 minutes: Earn The Trailblazer Trinket in Star Wars Outlaws
- 45 minutes: Earn the M60 Eruption Weapon Skin in XDefiant and the Skull and Bones Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones
- 60 Minutes: Earn the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1968) in The Crew Motorfest, the Yurei Bushido Gear Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinket in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
