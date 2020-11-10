Gaming headset deal: Audio-Technica's ATH-PG1 is down to $80 right now ($50 off)

Audio-Technica is best known for its studio-quality headphones, microphones, and other audio equipment, but the company has made a few forays into gaming products as well. The ATH-PG1 is a closed-back gaming headset with a detachable microphone, and now it's on sale for $79.99 on Amazon-owned Woot. That's $20 lower than the current Amazon price, and $50 lower than the typical cost.

The Audio-Technica ATH-PG1 is a wired gaming headset, with 44mm drivers and a lightweight construction. There are two cables included in the box: One with a combined headphone/microphone jack, and another that ends with two separate 3.5mm connectors. The former works with smartphones, tablets, and other devices with combined audio, while the latter will work with most desktop PCs. If you absolutely need USB output, you could always use an inexpensive adapter.

The microphone on the headset is detachable, so when you're not playing games, you can remove it and use the ATH-PG1 as regular wired headphones. It's a condenser microphone, and there's a mute control on the headset's cable (along with volume buttons).

We reviewed the ATH-PG1 when it was first released, giving the headset an 80/100 for its excellent open-back design and high-quality microphone. The hardware construction wasn't quite deserving of the original $200 price tag, but that's less of an issue at the new reduced price.