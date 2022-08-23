How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Audio player loading…

The yearly German gaming festival Gamescom is back in person this year and so is its kickoff event Opening Night Live. Geoff Keighley is returning again to host the evening and we can expect a similar sort of event to his Summer Game Fest shows. ONL will come with premieres and announcements and gameplay for some of the big upcoming games of 2022 and 2023.

Of course, ONL isn't the only place for previews and announcements next week. Check out our full Gamescom 2022 schedule for a list of events to watch. Don't worry, this week isn't as cram-packed with broadcasts as the middle of June. For the most compact reel of reveals though, Opening Night Live is where you'll want to tune in.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom Opening Night Live premieres on Tuesday, August 23 at 8 pm CET / 2 pm EDT / 11 am PDT on YouTube and Twitch . Keighley has announced that it will be a two hour show with over 30 games involved. We'll embed the livestream here for you once the link is available.

As usual, Keighley has also been revealing a large chunk of the attendees and announcements ahead of time on Twitter. Here are the games that have been publicly announced as appearances: