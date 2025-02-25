Marvel Rivals is giving away 200 units to everyone as an apology for the server outages, and players are very happy: 'I literally made 200 units in my sleep'

Last night, Marvel Rivals' servers went down. After confirming the issue, NetEase took a bit of time to figure things out and implement a fix. After all was said and done, it took less than an hour, but even still, players have been given some Marvel bux for the inconvenience.

"As a token of our appreciation for your patience, we've credited your account with 200 units as compensation," a post on Marvel Rivals' Discord says. However, in order to claim this gift, players need to log into the game and claim the item from the in-game mail section. It'll only be available to grab until March 11, so it's better to do it sooner rather than later.

I didn't actually notice that Marvel Rivals' servers were down as I was asleep, but even though I wasn't affected, I still got the 200 units just like everyone else. Other players are equally as happy as I am, especially those who weren't affected by the server outage. "I literally made 200 units in my sleep," one player says.

You can get units (the blue currency) in-game by either earning them in the premium battle pass or by exchanging lattice (the gold currency) for them. 100 lattice costs £0.89, so buying 200 units would set you back around £1.78. Completing the premium battle pass also only gives you 700 units, so getting 200 free units is a pretty great score if you ask me and well worth a temporary server issue.

It seems like there's plenty of players already putting these units to good use. "I didn’t have any issues either, but now I’m sitting at 2400 units, waiting for a good skin to appear in the shop," another player says. While some hero costumes are pretty expensive, costing up to 2800 units, you can get most standard skins for just 1600.

NetEase also recently announced that it's changing the way that the battle pass works, so players can grind out currency for skins with less of a headache. Following Season 1.5, players will be able to convert all excess Chrono Tokens that they earn in the battle pass to units at the end of the season. The new redemption system will ensure that players get the most out of what they earn in the paid battle pass, and it'll make getting costumes even easier. Now, if you need me, I'll be praying to my Jeff the Land Shark shrine for more outages while I sleep so I can save up for his pink dolphin skin.