Yes, Marvel Rivals went down for a while
NetEase says the lights are back on after an hour-long outage.
Recent updates
Update 8:40PM PST: NetEase says servers are coming back online. That didn't take too long!
No it's not just you, Marvel Rivals is having server troubles at the moment. Many can't get into a match at all, citing very long queue times, and others were kicked out of their last match and haven't been able to join another.
North American evening is an unfortunate time to have server outages, but at least NetEase has already acknowledged the problems and is working to get Rivals online.
"We've noticed some unusual server issues and are currently looking into them as a top priority," community manager James wrote in the official Rivals Discord server. "Thanks for your understanding, and we’ll keep you posted with any updates!"
No time frame was given, which isn't unusual, but that does unfortunately mean we'll have to twiddle our thumbs wondering if this is a 30-minute problem or a 12-hour problem. Steam shows that over 200,000 people are still playing Rivals, but chances are most of those players are staring at a nonfunctional lobby screen at the moment, if the most-watched Rivals Twitch streams are any indication.
"I don't like cold water, I'd rather have lukewarm water," streamer Surefour told his chat while patiently waiting for Rivals to work again.
We'll update this story if Rivals comes back in the next few hours.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
