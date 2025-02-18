Marvel Rivals is changing how the battlepass works to so it's easier to grind-out currency for skins: 'Crazy good for people that play the game a lot'

NetEase has released a new dev update for Marvel Rivals, and it's good news for the grind. The free-to-play hero shooter currently has three different currencies: Chrono tokens, gold lattice, and blue units. Chrono tokens are a battlepass-exclusive currency earned as you progress and can be used to buy skins and various other cosmetics on that battle pass. For months players have complained that, once the battle pass is complete, you just earn more Chrono tokens but have nothing to spend them on.

To add insult to injury, when Marvel Rivals rolled-over from season 0 to season 1, all the excess Chrono tokens players had gathered were reset. No more, says Marvel Rivals' creative director Guangyun Chen. "We’ve heard your feedback about excess Chrono Tokens and how frustrating it can be when they don’t carry over. So we’re excited to announce a brand-new redemption system."

From season 1.5 players "can convert those excess Chrono Tokens into Units. If you purchase the Luxury Battle Pass and redeem all its rewards, you’ll be able to convert any leftover Chrono Tokens for Units at a specific ratio."

The video doesn't detail that ratio, so get ready for some grumbling when it is announced, but broadly speaking this is a positive change and one that players have been calling for. Units are the game's premium currency used for purchasing skins and the other cosmetics, and these do carry over from season to season. But considering the infinite grind potential of Chrono tokens and NetEase's preference that players, ya know, buy skins instead of get them for free, you'll probably have to play a lot to get that Invisible Woman wedding bundle on the publisher's dime.

"Okay, lowkey Chrono tokens to Units is crazy good for people that play the game a lot," says player g_vost under the YouTube announcement. "Get the battle pass, grind it all, then keep grinding to get general use currency for shop skins. The potential value of the battle pass just shot up like crazy."

"The chrono tokens spare transferring into units is such a big W, well done guys," adds MrReviews on X. "Wait, now I can farm skins from the shop after finishing the battle pass? That's awesome," says Carmesinho.

Elsewhere in Marvel Rivals, season 1.5 introduces The Thing and Human Torch, completing the Fantastic Four lineup, the Central Park map, and a bunch of character tweaks: Most notably, Storm's tornado-yeeting reign of terror is over.

NetEase has proven responsive to player feedback since launch and, so far, seems to be keeping the masses happy with clear communication and updates. This one will prove popular, even if it would be wise to hold off on the celebrating until the exchange ratio is known.