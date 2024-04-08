'Hang in there': A fix for all those Helldivers 2 freeze-ups should ideally land 'well before the Warbond', says community manager

If you've been playing Helldivers 2, chances are you've probably been booted to your desktop after extracting—I sure have. Typically, this bug causes a premature return to civilian life at the end of a mission, which is extra frustrating since they tend to take over half an hour to complete. At least, if you're as much of a sample-hungry completionist as I am.

Fortunately, a fix is on the way, as confirmed by community manager Twinbeard on the Helldivers 2 Discord: "I just briefly want to say that we're aware of the crashes primarily surrounding extraction/end of mission that currently a lot of you are facing. There's a hotfix arriving very soon."

(Image credit: Helldivers 2 Discord)

As for a timeframe, Twinbeard noted that they were "pretty sure" it'll arrive before the new Warbond, which is scheduled to deploy April 11. Granted, that's a solid 'maybe' passed on by a community manager—and considering the unruly nature of game development, there are no guarantees in bug-fix land.

In the meantime, Twinbeard gently recommends that players either "hang in there or perhaps let the game rest for a while"—"perhaps" being the operative word here, as they later clarified: "I haven't told anyone to take a break. I merely suggested it as an alternative if you suffer a lot of crashes, until the hotfix is launched." Which is fair enough. There's only so much a community manager (heck, even a dev) can do in the face of a gnarly glitch.

Regardless, I'll personally be glad to see the back of this bug, since it does jam an unfortunate interruption into an otherwise silky-smooth gameplay loop of shooting bots (well, bugs, since there aren't bots anymore) grabbing samples, extracting, rinsing, repeating, and saluting the Super Earth flag.

I've had a couple of play sessions where a crash has made me think 'right, I better take a break'. Which… might be for the best, honestly. I'm starting to hear binary in my dreams.