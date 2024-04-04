Helldivers 2's next warbond is all about 'Democratic Detonation,' adds a grenade pistol and explosive crossbow

It seems like only yesterday that Helldivers 2 got its last premium warbond, Cutting Edge. It seems that way because I've yet to finish it, and yet, another warbond is on its way next week—it's called Democratic Detonation and it's all about explosions.

As documented by the PlayStation Blog, Democratic Detonation comes with four guns, a grenade, a booster, and three armor sets (light, medium, and heavy):

Weapons

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle: An automatic armor-penetrating assault rifle

An automatic armor-penetrating assault rifle R-36 Eruptor Rifle: A bolt-action rifle that fires jet-assisted shells that explode upon impact

A bolt-action rifle that fires jet-assisted shells that explode upon impact CB-9 Exploding Crossbow: A semi-automatic crossbow with explosive bolts

A semi-automatic crossbow with explosive bolts GP-31 Grenade Pistol: A secondary pistol that fires one grenade per reload

A secondary pistol that fires one grenade per reload G-123 Thermite Grenade: A sticky grenade that burns on impact

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

We expect that the armor sets, one of which features a gas mask helmet that I'm sure will be instantly popular, will all feature the same perk, but we don't yet know what that perk is. The Cutting Edge perk that negates 95% of electrical damage makes us think that the Democratic Detonation perk might be similarly resistant to explosions. It is a personal dream of mine to throw a grenade at the bugs swarming my feet and not worry about blowing myself up.

As for those weapons, my eyes drift straight to the Adjudicator. I'm a sucker for a reliable automatic rifle in Helldivers, hence why I've been using the Sickle constantly since the Cutting Edge warbond released. I'm happy that the Adjudicator doesn't appear to be a variant of any other gun—it's a whole new platform, one that looks a bit like an real-life M4 in the back and a Mass Effect rifle in the front.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Democratic Detonation releases on Thursday, April 11. That marks the second post-release warbond announced just a week ahead of its rollout, and just shy of a month after the release of the last one. Helldivers 2 is starting to establish a schedule, at least when it comes to its premium offerings: one warbond per month. That's quite the quick update cadence considering all the other wild stuff happening in the game.

As always, past premium warbonds will not expire once Democratic Detonation releases, so don't feel pressured to complete them before next week.