The Sims 2 cheats: all the console commands you need for the Legacy Collection re-release
When The Sims leapt into 3D the cheat possibilities exploded.
With the re-release Legacy Collections now launched, you'll want some Sims 2 cheats in your mental rolodex to keep the early aughts life sim under control. The Sims 2 was a pretty big jump from The Sims 1—from 2D into 3D, a bigger overall simulation of life, and a much bigger list of cheats too.
This is the point in the series where some popular staples like bigger money cheats and needs cheats came into play, which we'll walk you through below. It's also the game that has a handy registry of cheats if you type "help" into the cheat console. That thing is a bear to scroll through though and doesn't always provide the context you'd want to figure out how to put those cheats to the best use. I'll walk you through the most helpful cheats in The Sims 2 along with some that aren't actually listed in the in-game menu.
How to enable Sims 2 cheats
To open the cheat console in The Sims 2 press Ctrl + Shift + C which is the same as all the other Sims games. Type in one of the cheats below and hit enter and then type "exit" and hit enter to close the cheat console when you're done.
The Sims 2 console doesn't give much acknowledgement that the cheat you entered was successful so you'll have to keep a close eye on the interface to verify that you got the results you wanted.
Best Sims 2 cheats
Sims 2 money cheats
|Cheat
|Effect
|kaching
|Adds 1,000 simoleons
|motherlode
|Adds 50,000 simoleons
|familyFunds [name] [number]
|For example "familyFunds Goth 50000"
|familyFunds [name] [+/-][number]
|Increase or decrease family funds by a specific number. Note there's no space between the +/- and the number!
Sims 2 needs cheats and mood cheats
|Cheat
|Effect
|maxMotives
|Maxes out the needs (motives) for all sims on the lot
|motiveDecay [off/on]
|Turns sim needs decay off or on
Unlike The Sims 1, luckily The Sims 2 does have a couple cheats for controlling your sims' moods. It refers to a sim's needs as "motives" in cheats parlance. You can make your sim instantly happy with the "maxMotives" cheat and then disable decay on all their needs with "motiveDecay off" if you want to keep them happy until you decide otherwise.
You can also use testing cheats and the Shift+Click cheats (below) to click on the lot mailbox to make everyone on the lot happy at once.
Sims 2 move objects cheat
The move objects cheat in The Sims 2 is "moveObjects on" and like The Sims 1 it works a little differently than you're used to if you've been playing The Sims 4 for over a decade.
The Sims 2 move objects cheat does not give you full gridless placement but it does let you ignore placement distance requirements between objects. That means you can place furniture pieces clipping into each other or closer together if you want. See the build mode cheats below for more on better object placement.
The main function of move objects in The Sims 2 is still allowing you to pick up and move objects that aren't normally editable. With move objects on you can move lot items like the mailbox and garbage bin or delete annoying things like leaky puddles. You can move objects while sims are using them or move prop objects they've pulled out. You can even move a sim or delete them entirely—though I don't recommend that as it removes them from your family.
Sims 2 live mode cheats
|Cheat
|Effect
|aging [on/off]
|Turns off aging for current household but needs to be re-entered any time you switch households
|disablePuppyKittenAging [on/off]
|Disables or enables aging for pets
|aspirationLevel [0-5]
|Sets current sim's short term aspiration meter
|aspirationPoints [number]
|Add aspiration points to spend in the "rewards" tab of the interface
|lockAspiration [on/off]
|Locks aspiration score for sims on the lot
|unlockCareerRewards
|Unlock career items for current sim
|setHour [0-23]
|Change the time, where 1 = 1 am and 23 = 11 pm
|forcetwins
|Forces your pregnant sim to have twins
|slowMotion [0-8]
|Slows the game below normal speed with 8 being the slowest setting
|stretchSkeleton [#]
|Stretches or shrinks your sim's height, for example "stretchSkeleton 1.3"
|boolProp testingcheatsenabled true
|Enables Shift+Click cheats (more below)
|addNeighborToFamilyCheat [on/off]
|Unlocks the Shift+Click cheat "Add to Family"
|ageSimsCheat [on/off]
|Unlocks the Shift+Click cheat "Set Age" to change a sim's life stage
Sims 2 build/buy mode cheats
|Cheat
|Effect
|moveObjects on
|Pick up objects that are normally non-interactable
|setQuarterTilePlacement [on/off]
|After turning on, press Ctrl + F to toggle object placement on quarter tile increments
|roofSlopeAngle [15-75]
|Sets angle of roof slopes on lot
|changeLotClassification [low/middle/high]
|Determines which townies will move into an apartment in the Apartment Life expansion
|clearLotClassValue
|Clears the lot classification in Apartment Life
One of the best build mode cheats for The Sims 2 is "setQuarterTilePlacement on". Since The Sims 2 doesn't have gridless placement, this helps you build homes that look a little less artificial with more precise object movement. After using the cheat, press Ctrl+F to toggle quarter tile placement on. You can use this in conjunction with "moveObjects on" to make use of small spaces by placing objects closer together than a single tile. Just make sure to test that your sims can still actually use them.
There is also an individualRoofSlopeAngle in the cheat registry but there's a handier tool in the interface for that which will allow you to set a specified roof angle and click on individual pieces of roof to apply that angle.
Sims 2 UI cheats
The following Sims 2 UI cheats can remove certain elements like plumbobs and thought bubbles for taking better screenshots or add unlockable post-processing effects.
|Cheat
|Effect
|plumbBobToggle
|Toggle visibility of a sim's overhead mood plumbob
|showHeadlines [on/off]
|Sets visibility of sim speech bubbles and thought bubbles
|boolProp enablePostProcessing true
|Enable custom bloom, vignette, letterbox, and film grain settings (below)
|bloom [R G B #]
|Sets custom color and bloom filter with values 0-1. For example "bloom 0.1 0.3 0.8 0" for a bluish hue with low distortion
|vignette [X Y #]
|For example "vignette 0.5 0.5 0.9" to get a strong blurry aura centered on screen
|filmGrain [#]
|Set film grain level between 0-1, for example "filmGrain 0.5"
|letterBox [#]
|Set letterbox effect for values from 0 to 0.4
Sims 2 Shift+Click cheats
As you may remember in other Sims games, The Sims 2 has a set of Shift+Click cheats available for quickly triggering certain effects without typing in a command. Before you can use them, you need to enter the cheat "boolProp testingcheatsenabled true" and then you can hold shift and click on your sims or other objects to use the cheats below.
|Target
|Cheat
|Effect
|Sim
|Set aspiration
|Change lifetime aspiration goal
|Sim
|Change suit
|Change into outfits, including making a sim naked
|Sim
|Change fit
|Make a sim "get fit"
|Sim
|Set birthday
|Moves sim's age meter up to 1 day remaining in current life stage
|Sim
|Spawn
|Generates all sorts of debugging test objects and can also spawn a magic lamp and voodoo doll
|Sim
|Set age
|Must use console cheat "ageSimsCheat on" first, then pick a life stage to change sim to
|Sim
|Display > Show sims gender pref
|Gives a popup showing the sim's autonomous romantic attraction
|Sim
|Give cellphone
|Adds the NOYIN 2680 phone to sim's inventory
|Sim
|Give MP3 player
|Adds the Cozmo MP3 player to Sim's inventory
|Sim
|Give game
|Adds the LeTournament Decahedron XS handheld game system to Sim's inventory
|Sim
|Make vampire / Cure vampire
|Turn Sim into vampire or back into human
|Sim
|Kill > Give dead token / die by flies
|Kill the selected sim
|Unselected sim
|More > Make furious with this sim
|Makes selected sim furious with other sim, shown in relationship panel
|Non-household sim
|Make sim my contact
|Adds neighbor to selected sim's relationships panel
|Non-household sim
|More > More > Add to family
|Adds neighbour to current household, requires "addNeighborToFamilyCheat on" first
|Sink/Shower/Toilet/etc
|Set dirty state
|Set clean level, maintenance, clogged, and other states for plumbing objects
|Mailbox
|Make NPC
|Spawns a specified NPC including burglar, skunk, random passerby, and many more
|Mailbox
|Make pet > Dog/Cat/Kitten/Puppy
|Spawns a specified pet type
|Mailbox
|Neighborhood > Make me know everyone
|Adds all sims and animals in neighborhood to sim's relationship panel
|Mailbox
|Neighborhood > Make friends for me
|Adds "best friend" status to sims in relationship panel
|Mailbox
|Neighborhood > Invite all neighbors
|All sims living in lots in the current neighborhood spawn on the lot
|Mailbox
|House > Make all happy
|Max out needs for all sims in the household
|Mailbox
|House > Make all needs static
|Disable sim needs from changing
|Mailbox
|House > Make all needs dynamic
|Reenable sim needs changes
