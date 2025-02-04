The Sims 2 cheats: all the console commands you need for the Legacy Collection re-release

With the re-release Legacy Collections now launched, you'll want some Sims 2 cheats in your mental rolodex to keep the early aughts life sim under control. The Sims 2 was a pretty big jump from The Sims 1—from 2D into 3D, a bigger overall simulation of life, and a much bigger list of cheats too.



This is the point in the series where some popular staples like bigger money cheats and needs cheats came into play, which we'll walk you through below. It's also the game that has a handy registry of cheats if you type "help" into the cheat console. That thing is a bear to scroll through though and doesn't always provide the context you'd want to figure out how to put those cheats to the best use. I'll walk you through the most helpful cheats in The Sims 2 along with some that aren't actually listed in the in-game menu.

How to enable Sims 2 cheats

To open the cheat console in The Sims 2 press Ctrl + Shift + C which is the same as all the other Sims games. Type in one of the cheats below and hit enter and then type "exit" and hit enter to close the cheat console when you're done.

The Sims 2 console doesn't give much acknowledgement that the cheat you entered was successful so you'll have to keep a close eye on the interface to verify that you got the results you wanted.

Best Sims 2 cheats

Sims 2 money cheats

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat Effect kaching Adds 1,000 simoleons motherlode Adds 50,000 simoleons familyFunds [name] [number] For example "familyFunds Goth 50000" familyFunds [name] [+/-][number] Increase or decrease family funds by a specific number. Note there's no space between the +/- and the number!

Sims 2 needs cheats and mood cheats

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat Effect maxMotives Maxes out the needs (motives) for all sims on the lot motiveDecay [off/on] Turns sim needs decay off or on

Unlike The Sims 1, luckily The Sims 2 does have a couple cheats for controlling your sims' moods. It refers to a sim's needs as "motives" in cheats parlance. You can make your sim instantly happy with the "maxMotives" cheat and then disable decay on all their needs with "motiveDecay off" if you want to keep them happy until you decide otherwise.

You can also use testing cheats and the Shift+Click cheats (below) to click on the lot mailbox to make everyone on the lot happy at once.

Sims 2 move objects cheat

The move objects cheat in The Sims 2 is "moveObjects on" and like The Sims 1 it works a little differently than you're used to if you've been playing The Sims 4 for over a decade.

The Sims 2 move objects cheat does not give you full gridless placement but it does let you ignore placement distance requirements between objects. That means you can place furniture pieces clipping into each other or closer together if you want. See the build mode cheats below for more on better object placement.

The main function of move objects in The Sims 2 is still allowing you to pick up and move objects that aren't normally editable. With move objects on you can move lot items like the mailbox and garbage bin or delete annoying things like leaky puddles. You can move objects while sims are using them or move prop objects they've pulled out. You can even move a sim or delete them entirely—though I don't recommend that as it removes them from your family.

Sims 2 live mode cheats

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat Effect aging [on/off] Turns off aging for current household but needs to be re-entered any time you switch households disablePuppyKittenAging [on/off] Disables or enables aging for pets aspirationLevel [0-5] Sets current sim's short term aspiration meter aspirationPoints [number] Add aspiration points to spend in the "rewards" tab of the interface lockAspiration [on/off] Locks aspiration score for sims on the lot unlockCareerRewards Unlock career items for current sim setHour [0-23] Change the time, where 1 = 1 am and 23 = 11 pm forcetwins Forces your pregnant sim to have twins slowMotion [0-8] Slows the game below normal speed with 8 being the slowest setting stretchSkeleton [#] Stretches or shrinks your sim's height, for example "stretchSkeleton 1.3" boolProp testingcheatsenabled true Enables Shift+Click cheats (more below) addNeighborToFamilyCheat [on/off] Unlocks the Shift+Click cheat "Add to Family" ageSimsCheat [on/off] Unlocks the Shift+Click cheat "Set Age" to change a sim's life stage

Sims 2 build/buy mode cheats

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat Effect moveObjects on Pick up objects that are normally non-interactable setQuarterTilePlacement [on/off] After turning on, press Ctrl + F to toggle object placement on quarter tile increments roofSlopeAngle [15-75] Sets angle of roof slopes on lot changeLotClassification [low/middle/high] Determines which townies will move into an apartment in the Apartment Life expansion clearLotClassValue Clears the lot classification in Apartment Life

One of the best build mode cheats for The Sims 2 is "setQuarterTilePlacement on". Since The Sims 2 doesn't have gridless placement, this helps you build homes that look a little less artificial with more precise object movement. After using the cheat, press Ctrl+F to toggle quarter tile placement on. You can use this in conjunction with "moveObjects on" to make use of small spaces by placing objects closer together than a single tile. Just make sure to test that your sims can still actually use them.

There is also an individualRoofSlopeAngle in the cheat registry but there's a handier tool in the interface for that which will allow you to set a specified roof angle and click on individual pieces of roof to apply that angle.

Sims 2 UI cheats

The following Sims 2 UI cheats can remove certain elements like plumbobs and thought bubbles for taking better screenshots or add unlockable post-processing effects.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat Effect plumbBobToggle Toggle visibility of a sim's overhead mood plumbob showHeadlines [on/off] Sets visibility of sim speech bubbles and thought bubbles boolProp enablePostProcessing true Enable custom bloom, vignette, letterbox, and film grain settings (below) bloom [R G B #] Sets custom color and bloom filter with values 0-1. For example "bloom 0.1 0.3 0.8 0" for a bluish hue with low distortion vignette [X Y #] For example "vignette 0.5 0.5 0.9" to get a strong blurry aura centered on screen filmGrain [#] Set film grain level between 0-1, for example "filmGrain 0.5" letterBox [#] Set letterbox effect for values from 0 to 0.4

Sims 2 Shift+Click cheats

As you may remember in other Sims games, The Sims 2 has a set of Shift+Click cheats available for quickly triggering certain effects without typing in a command. Before you can use them, you need to enter the cheat "boolProp testingcheatsenabled true" and then you can hold shift and click on your sims or other objects to use the cheats below.