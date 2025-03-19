Palworld's Crossplay Update does far more than let you play with console buddies, adding photo mode, a drafting table and 'dimensional Pal Storage'

Palmaxxing.

Pocketpair's survival megahit Palworld received a new update earlier today. Titled the Crossplay Update, its main addition is, unsurprisingly, the ability to farm and shoot the game's Pokémon-like "Pals" with players from all other platforms.

But that's hardly the only feature the Crossplay Update adds, with this headline addition followed by a flock of smaller items. Chief among these is not one, but two new storage-related functionalities. Palworld now has a Global Palbox, which you can store Pal data inside to "transfer Pals between worlds".

Alongside this is the rather grand sounding "Dimensional Pal Storage". This apparently has 10 times the capacity of a regular Palbox, and is designed for multi-user Guild storage. But if you're playing solo and just have a ton of pals to store for some reason, you can also use it as personal storage by adjusting the privacy settings. That way, nobody can ogle your pals without permission.

Other notable additions include a "cosmetic armour system", letting you equip armour as a cosmetic overlay to the armour that you're wearing, thus enabling you to benefit from any armour stats without compromising your look. There's also a drafting table for creating higher-rarity blueprints out of multiple lower rarity blueprints, and finally, a photo mode.

Beyond these, Pocketpair has made numerous balance adjustments to the game. Buildings are now placeable even if they overlap with a pal, which sounds like it'll save considerable faffing about. There are several new NPCs in the game that are coupled with "improved NPC behaviour during conversations". One small but neat new feature is that assigning an ice pal to the flea market "will slow down item decay in storage and sales", essentially letting you use your pal as an organic fridge.

No Steam update would be complete without a list of boldly crushed bugs, and the Crossplay Update is no different. But there's slightly more of a theme to the update's bug squashing than usual, with three fixes specifically addressing incidents of players being catapulted into the sky.

Resolved problems include an issue "where players would sometimes get launched upward when dismounting Azurmane", as well as a bug "where getting stunned by an enemy while riding a flying Pal over water would send the player flying into the sky". My personal favourite, though, is "fixed an issue where players could get launched into space while climbing."

You can read the full changelog here. Palworld's phenomenal success came with its fair share of problems that stretch beyond the technical. These were recently addressed by the game's community manager John Buckley. Speaking at GDC, Buckley discussed how Palworld was "super popular to hate" in the wake of its launch, and that finding out about Nintendo's lawsuit was a "very depressing day" for developers.

