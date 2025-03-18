'It was a very depressing day': Palworld community manager reveals studio's reaction to Nintendo lawsuit

News
By published

The lawsuit came as a surprise, and led the developer to "hire security guards" for its Tokyo Game Show presence.

Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts - Grizzbolt with a minigun
(Image credit: Pocket Pair)

Nintendo's announcement that it was suing Pocketpair, the developer of the massively successful Palworld, came as a shock last year, not the least to Pocketpair itself. The lawsuit stunned the games industry, and internally, it sent Pocketpair scrambling for answers.

Looking back on the studio's reaction to the lawsuit during a talk at GDC 2025 today, Pocketpair global community manager John Buckley said that "it didn't feel good obviously" when the announcement arrived.

"We did legal checks before Palworld released and they were all cleared in Japan," Buckley remembers. "So obviously when the lawsuit was announced we were like, 'What?' And we went back to the lawyers, and the lawyers contacted the courts and asked, 'What's going on?' and that's when we realized it was patents they were going for."

Nintendo announced the lawsuit in September 2024, asking for an injunction against Palworld as well as 5 million yen (around $33,476 in the current exchange rate) for infringement on three separate patents, among them the similarity of the "Pal Sphere" to the Pokémon series' PokeBalls. Nintendo had registered the patents in a filing not long after Palworld's release, setting the stage for the lawsuit.

Buckley remembers the announcement as a "very depressing day" for the studio.

"Pretty much everyone at Pocketpair is a huge fan, so it was a very depressing day, everyone heads down and walking in the rain," he said. "It changed a lot of things for us. We were just about to release the PlayStation version, we were just about to go to Tokyo Game Show, so obviously we had to scale back a little bit and hire security guards and stuff like that."

Pocketpair released a statement shortly after the lawsuit was filed, calling it "truly unfortunate" while apologizing to fans.

At his GDC talk, Buckley also discussed the general reaction to Palworld's launch, which included accusations of plagiarism. "I think very few companies could survive a post-Palworld situation like we did," he said.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Kat Bailey

Kat Bailey is an independent journalist and RPG fan whose work has appeared in more than a dozen publications worldwide. She is also the host of Axe of the Blood God, an independent podcast dedicated to RPGs in all their forms.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.
It was 'super popular to hate Palworld' after launch, says community manager: 'A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure'
Palworld early access
Japanese patent attorney, burdened with a party pooper's knowledge, says Nintendo having 22 out of 23 Palworld-targeting claims 'rejected' in the US is business as usual
An image of Bellanoir, a new raid boss in Palworld, standing intimidatingly in front of a swarm of meteors.
Swamped with 1,500+ LinkedIn invitations in 24 hours, the manager at Palworld's new publishing arm 'underestimated how much interest there would be'
Palworld Pal hammering on rocks with a pickaxe
'He was trying his best'—Palworld had a lone server guy trying to keep the game afloat during its 2 million player launch
Palworld early access
Palworld studio's first move as a publisher is to save a struggling indie dev: 'This is the energy I want to see driving games in 2025'
Palworld
Palworld developer 'blown away' by the response to its new publishing arm, which has received 150 game pitches just one week after opening
Latest in Survival & Crafting
Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.
It was 'super popular to hate Palworld' after launch, says community manager: 'A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure'
Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts - Grizzbolt with a minigun
'It was a very depressing day': Palworld community manager reveals studio's reaction to Nintendo lawsuit
Crying laughing emoji with disturbing realistic elements for REPO
REPO's first update will add a new map and a 'duck bucket' so we can finally give that pesky quacker a time out
Man facing camera
The Day Before studio reportedly sues Russian website for calling infamous disaster-game a 'scam'
Sunset in the desert in Hello Sunshine
Hello Sunshine is a desert survival sandbox where you live in the literal shadow of the colossus
Performers acting as zombies are seen on a train coach during the &quot;Train to Apocalypse&quot; event as part of the Pandora Box Artmire Festival 2024 held to attract commuters to ride the city&#039;s rapid transit system LRT (light rapid transit), in Jakarta on July 11, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)
Venerable browser-based MMO Urban Dead is closing this week after a 20-year run, not with a bang but with a whimper
Latest in News
Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.
It was 'super popular to hate Palworld' after launch, says community manager: 'A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure'
Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts - Grizzbolt with a minigun
'It was a very depressing day': Palworld community manager reveals studio's reaction to Nintendo lawsuit
CS 1.6 remade in CS: Legacy.
A gorgeous ground-up remake of Counter-Strike 1.6 is on its way to Steam, and one of the game's original creators says 'it really gives me old vibes'
Portal P3 pinball table
There's a new Portal game and it costs $12,500
MrBeast posing in front of a stack of cashing, promoting Beast Games season 2
Beast Games opens casting for season 2: MrBeast lost a ton of money on season 1 but apparently not enough that he won't do it again
Image for
Rise of the Ronin's PC troubles continue as players report disappearing saves on Steam
More about survival crafting
Crying laughing emoji with disturbing realistic elements for REPO

REPO's first update will add a new map and a 'duck bucket' so we can finally give that pesky quacker a time out
Man facing camera

The Day Before studio reportedly sues Russian website for calling infamous disaster-game a 'scam'
Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.

It was 'super popular to hate Palworld' after launch, says community manager: 'A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure'

See more latest
Most Popular
Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.
It was 'super popular to hate Palworld' after launch, says community manager: 'A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure'
CS 1.6 remade in CS: Legacy.
A gorgeous ground-up remake of Counter-Strike 1.6 is on its way to Steam, and one of the game's original creators says 'it really gives me old vibes'
Portal P3 pinball table
There's a new Portal game and it costs $12,500
MrBeast posing in front of a stack of cashing, promoting Beast Games season 2
Beast Games opens casting for season 2: MrBeast lost a ton of money on season 1 but apparently not enough that he won't do it again
Image for Rise of the Ronin&#039;s PC troubles continue as players report disappearing saves on Steam
Rise of the Ronin's PC troubles continue as players report disappearing saves on Steam
Former Treyarch studio co-head and Black Ops 3 director is heading up a new first-party PlayStation studio
Metro Exodus
'I want to raise this glass to our fans, to our community': 4A Games celebrates Metro 2033's 15th anniversary and hints at next Metro game
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Ubisoft reportedly has an anti-harassment plan in place for Assassin's Creed Shadows developers
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus graphics card under a red light
This MSI Afterburner file unlocks 36 Gbps RTX 50-series memory overclocks for, y'know, the few people that actually own a card
Avowed Kai holding out his hand toward camera while explaining something to the player.
Avowed's new patch just gave you 6 more talent points to muck around with, along with a heap of fixes and improvements